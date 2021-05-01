Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Receives €97.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sanofi (EPA:SAN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €98.17 ($115.49).

Several research analysts have weighed in on SAN shares. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of SAN stock traded up €0.43 ($0.51) on Friday, reaching €87.27 ($102.67). The stock had a trading volume of 2,187,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,000. Sanofi has a 12 month low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 12 month high of €92.97 ($109.38). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €84.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is €81.59.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

