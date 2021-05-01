SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,592,341 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 262,949 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,055,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SAP. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in SAP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Security National Trust Co. grew its stake in SAP by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in SAP in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SAP in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SAP during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000.

SAP stock traded down $3.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.94. 805,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,830. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $104.64 and a 12-month high of $169.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). SAP had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.189 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is 31.09%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of SAP to an “outperformer” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on SAP from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.33.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

