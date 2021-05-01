SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,592,341 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 262,949 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,055,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SAP. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in SAP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Security National Trust Co. grew its stake in SAP by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in SAP in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SAP in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SAP during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000.
SAP stock traded down $3.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.94. 805,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,830. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $104.64 and a 12-month high of $169.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.189 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is 31.09%.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of SAP to an “outperformer” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on SAP from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.33.
SAP Profile
SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.
Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP).
Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.