Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Takes Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 709 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,489,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,891,661,000 after acquiring an additional 246,575 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,412,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $430,309,000 after purchasing an additional 430,661 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,389,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $423,389,000 after buying an additional 46,424 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $378,901,000 after buying an additional 289,553 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 382.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,104,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $336,532,000 after buying an additional 875,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.50.

In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total value of $1,664,045.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,124.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total transaction of $293,236.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,509.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,286 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,598. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $354.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $327.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.89. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $282.88 and a 52-week high of $356.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 27.35%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

