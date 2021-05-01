Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €140.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group set a €143.00 ($168.24) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €132.50 ($155.88).

SU stock opened at €133.02 ($156.49) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €131.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of €122.17. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52-week low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 52-week high of €76.34 ($89.81).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

