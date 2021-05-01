Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Schneider National’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens cut Schneider National from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen increased their price target on Schneider National from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schneider National presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of NYSE:SNDR traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.23. 558,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,212. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. Schneider National has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $28.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.00.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Schneider National had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Schneider National’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is presently 22.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. 26.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

