Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.60-1.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.59. Schneider National also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.600-1.700 EPS.
Shares of SNDR traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.23. The company had a trading volume of 558,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.00. Schneider National has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $28.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04.
Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Schneider National had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have issued reports on SNDR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded Schneider National from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.50.
Schneider National Company Profile
Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.
