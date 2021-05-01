Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.60-1.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.59. Schneider National also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.600-1.700 EPS.

Shares of SNDR traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.23. The company had a trading volume of 558,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.00. Schneider National has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $28.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Schneider National had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 22.58%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNDR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded Schneider National from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

