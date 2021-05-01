Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Stock Position Cut by Bokf Na

Bokf Na decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 68.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $841,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $5,587,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

SCHE stock opened at $32.23 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.33 and a one year high of $34.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.17.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.