Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 22,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF opened at $38.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.18. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $26.22 and a 12-month high of $39.38.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

