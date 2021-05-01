Scotiabank Raises Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) Price Target to $6.00

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:MGRUF remained flat at $$4.39 on Friday. 5 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.07. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $4.83.

About Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 47 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $2.6 billion and approximately 8.3 million square feet of leasable space.

