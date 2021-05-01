Seaport Global Securities Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Moelis & Company in a research note issued on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.65. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

MC has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Moelis & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

Shares of Moelis & Company stock opened at $54.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.59. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $26.81 and a 52-week high of $59.63.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $263.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.32 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MC. FMR LLC boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,011,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,266,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 1,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $79,899.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $67,367.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,182.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 581,676 shares of company stock valued at $32,471,601. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.24%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

