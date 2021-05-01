Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on NRG Energy, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:NRG)

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for NRG Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.64 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.78. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for NRG Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $5.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.06 EPS.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($1.08). NRG Energy had a net margin of 43.90% and a return on equity of 50.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Guggenheim lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.72.

Shares of NRG stock opened at $35.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.82. NRG Energy has a 12 month low of $28.22 and a 12 month high of $44.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 32.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,532,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 150,766.7% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 13,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 13,569 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NRG Energy by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 108,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 33,300 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 1,925.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 57,963 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

