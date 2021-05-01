SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a theme park and entertainment company operating primarily in the United States. The company owns and operates U.S. theme parks, including the popular SeaWorld(R), Busch Gardens(R) and Sesame Place(R) brands. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist upped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.93.

Shares of SEAS stock opened at $54.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.60. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $57.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.13.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $154.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.94 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 50.54% and a negative return on equity of 352.53%. Analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, COO Walter Bogumil sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $502,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 200,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,085,262.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,214,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,363 shares of company stock valued at $2,220,370 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEAS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,326,000 after purchasing an additional 707,174 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $22,012,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $17,745,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $9,992,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 160.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 424,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after acquiring an additional 262,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

