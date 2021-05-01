Secure Energy Services’ (SES) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$8.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$4.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Cormark lifted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$5.25 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$4.98.

Shares of TSE SES opened at C$4.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$660.19 million and a PE ratio of -10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.83. Secure Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$0.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.56.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$474.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$478.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Secure Energy Services will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.0075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.44%.

In other news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch acquired 8,100 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,151.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 492,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,834,082.32. Also, Director Rene Amirault sold 54,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.94, for a total value of C$215,824.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 327,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,289,796.89.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

