Seelaus Asset Management LLC Buys 375 Shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TriMas were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRS. Strs Ohio bought a new position in TriMas in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TriMas during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in TriMas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TriMas during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRS stock opened at $31.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.62. TriMas Co. has a 12-month low of $18.05 and a 12-month high of $36.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 0.80.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. TriMas had a positive return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 8.64%. Equities analysts forecast that TriMas Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 25,023 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $810,995.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,003 shares in the company, valued at $8,491,517.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert J. Zalupski sold 3,248 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $107,216.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,370.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,693 shares of company stock worth $3,106,620 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

