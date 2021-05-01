Seelaus Asset Management LLC Has $258,000 Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,275,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,356,000 after acquiring an additional 280,130 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,895,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,363,000 after purchasing an additional 180,058 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $299,973,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,577,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,696,000 after purchasing an additional 230,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,537,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,899,000 after purchasing an additional 38,804 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $140.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.29. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.92 and a 52 week high of $141.91.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

