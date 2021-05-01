Seelaus Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $120.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.53. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.51 and a fifty-two week high of $122.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The business had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $701,558.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,441,659.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $3,797,988.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,426,962.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,373 shares of company stock worth $10,882,620 in the last three months. 28.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.67.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

