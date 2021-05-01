Seelaus Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 35,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $10,185,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $3,662,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $3,539,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,350,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $471,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DBDR opened at $10.14 on Friday. Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $10.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.03.

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the technology, media, and telecom sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, Colorado.

