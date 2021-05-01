SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Given New $74.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $70.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SEI Investments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.38.

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $61.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $48.61 and a twelve month high of $63.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.48.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $455.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 45,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $2,642,642.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,356,566 shares in the company, valued at $538,096,110.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 54,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $3,145,302.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,356,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,552,141.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,994 shares of company stock valued at $6,373,795 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 893 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 608 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

