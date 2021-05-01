ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $506.37. 3,440,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,574,492. The stock has a market cap of $99.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.45, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $335.01 and a 12-month high of $598.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $515.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $528.39.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $675.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $670.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $606.24.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total value of $39,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,904. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.31, for a total value of $1,008,774.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,524 shares of company stock valued at $20,548,930 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

