Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 353,900 shares, an increase of 86.4% from the March 31st total of 189,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.0 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Shawcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Shawcor from $4.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Shawcor from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Shawcor from $4.25 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.31.

OTCMKTS:SAWLF traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.69. The stock had a trading volume of 6,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,979. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day moving average is $3.32. Shawcor has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $6.15.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

