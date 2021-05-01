Shell Midstream Partners Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SHLX)

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 12,959 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 981% compared to the average volume of 1,199 call options.

Shares of Shell Midstream Partners stock opened at $15.43 on Friday. Shell Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.74.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 1,010.10% and a net margin of 104.82%. The company had revenue of $139.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Shell Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.92%. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 110.18%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 3,225.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

SHLX has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

