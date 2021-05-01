Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Stock Price Down 4.5% Following Weak Earnings

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)’s share price traded down 4.5% on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $46.26 and last traded at $46.41. 477 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 196,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.61.

The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.95). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 16.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BWS Financial raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth about $1,103,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 90.7% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 42,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 20,268 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 34,235 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at about $529,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,249,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the period. 53.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.80.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

