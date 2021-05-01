Shopping Price Hits $114.08 (SPI)

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Shopping coin can now be bought for approximately $114.08 or 0.00198602 BTC on popular exchanges. Shopping has a market cap of $110.81 million and approximately $2.74 million worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Shopping has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00063922 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.13 or 0.00285730 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004094 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $656.13 or 0.01142267 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00026439 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $412.46 or 0.00718054 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,438.22 or 0.99994900 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Shopping

Shopping was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 971,359 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

