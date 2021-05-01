Short Interest in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Expands By 71.8%

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, an increase of 71.8% from the March 31st total of 1,630,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

APD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Societe Generale raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.00.

NYSE APD traded down $3.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $288.48. 906,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,978. The company has a market capitalization of $63.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12-month low of $218.87 and a 12-month high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,711,000. First American Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. First American Bank now owns 28,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,914,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 199.9% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,588,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

