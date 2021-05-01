Short Interest in Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Drops By 35.2%

Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,500 shares, a drop of 35.2% from the March 31st total of 232,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 376.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Altus Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Altus Group from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Altus Group from $47.50 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Altus Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Altus Group from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.92.

Shares of ASGTF stock remained flat at $$50.86 during mid-day trading on Friday. 92 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700. Altus Group has a 12-month low of $27.52 and a 12-month high of $50.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.61.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

