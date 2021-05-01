Short Interest in Badger Daylighting Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Drops By 48.0%

Badger Daylighting Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,100 shares, a drop of 48.0% from the March 31st total of 236,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 87.9 days.

Shares of BADFF stock remained flat at $$33.55 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 47 shares, compared to its average volume of 601. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.03. Badger Daylighting has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $36.28.

Several research firms recently commented on BADFF. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Badger Daylighting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Badger Daylighting from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Badger Daylighting from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Badger Daylighting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Badger Daylighting presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.80.

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

