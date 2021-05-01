Short Interest in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Drops By 36.9%

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decrease of 36.9% from the March 31st total of 2,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 493,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE:BSMX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.65. 358,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,127. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $5.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Banco Santander México S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Grupo Financiero Santander México alerts:

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 13.40%. Equities analysts expect that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 34,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 568,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BSMX. Scotiabank cut Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC lowered Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

About Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México

Banco Santander MÃ©xico, SA, InstituciÃ³n de Banca MÃºltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander MÃ©xico provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander México S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Grupo Financiero Santander México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander México S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Grupo Financiero Santander México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.