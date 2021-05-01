Short Interest in Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Drops By 61.9%

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 61.9% from the March 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,153. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.51 and a 200-day moving average of $22.14. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $19.21 and a one year high of $24.54.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BDRFY shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Oddo Bhf raised Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The company operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

