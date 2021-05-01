Short Interest in Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTGGY) Expands By 100.0%

Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTGGY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.
OTCMKTS:MTGGY remained flat at $$5.49 during trading hours on Friday. Ceconomy has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $6.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.56.
Ceconomy Company Profile
