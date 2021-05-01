Short Interest in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Decreases By 33.3%

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ CSSEP opened at $28.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.98. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1-year low of $20.29 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, operates streaming video-on-demand networks in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

