Short Interest in Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Increases By 50.0%

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Shares of CLCGY stock opened at $35.37 on Friday. Clicks Group has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $37.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.19 and a 200-day moving average of $32.88.
Clicks Group Company Profile
Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?
Receive News & Ratings for Clicks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clicks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.