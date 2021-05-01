Short Interest in Ecosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECEZ) Drops By 52.1%

Ecosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECEZ) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 52.1% from the March 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,667,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:ECEZ remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 112,137,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,588,531. Ecosciences has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.
Ecosciences Company Profile
