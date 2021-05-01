Short Interest in Ecosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECEZ) Drops By 52.1%

Ecosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECEZ) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 52.1% from the March 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,667,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ECEZ remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 112,137,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,588,531. Ecosciences has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.

Get Ecosciences alerts:

Ecosciences Company Profile

Ecosciences, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of bioremediation products. It offers tank-eze wastewater tablets, trap-eze grease trap tablets, and wash-eze car wash tablets. It also focuses on building, acquiring, and investing in businesses around ecological and life sciences. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Ecosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.