Short Interest in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Grows By 46.1%

May 1st, 2021

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,300 shares, an increase of 46.1% from the March 31st total of 52,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,728,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 148,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 32,231 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 131,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,765 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 65,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 65,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the period.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.33. The stock had a trading volume of 211,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,663. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.66. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $12.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.098 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

