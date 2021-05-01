Short Interest in Global Care Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSCZF) Declines By 28.4%

Global Care Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSCZF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the March 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Global Care Capital stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08. Global Care Capital has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $1.04.
Global Care Capital Company Profile
