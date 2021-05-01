Short Interest in Global Care Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSCZF) Declines By 28.4%

Global Care Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSCZF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the March 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Global Care Capital stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08. Global Care Capital has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $1.04.

Get Global Care Capital alerts:

Global Care Capital Company Profile

Global Care Capital Inc, formerly known as, Resinco Capital Partners Inc, is a venture capital and a private equity firm specializing in investments in early stage companies, buyout, private and public or undervalued assets, and assists them in the going public process. The firm prefers to invest in acquisitions and provides mezzanine financing.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Global Care Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Care Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.