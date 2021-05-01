Short Interest in GlobeImmune, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBIM) Drops By 43.8%

GlobeImmune, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBIM) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a drop of 43.8% from the March 31st total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS GBIM traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.33. 8,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,711. GlobeImmune has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $5.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.00.

GlobeImmune Company Profile

GlobeImmune, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic products for cancer and infectious diseases based on proprietary Tarmogen platform. Its product candidate includes GS-4774, which is in Phase 2 trials for the treatment of patients with chronically infected with hepatitis B virus, as well as with oral antiviral suppressive therapy.

