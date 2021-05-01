Short Interest in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Decreases By 32.2%

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the March 31st total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 431,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE GPMT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.24. The company had a trading volume of 403,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,912. The stock has a market cap of $729.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 1.49. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.19.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. Equities analysts forecast that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GPMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.