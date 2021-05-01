Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) Decreases By 61.0%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 61.0% from the March 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,289. Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $43.20 and a twelve month high of $66.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.179 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 27.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 4,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Utilities & Telecom Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States utility companies.

