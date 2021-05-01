Short Interest in ITEX Co. (OTCMKTS:ITEX) Expands By 100.0%

ITEX Co. (OTCMKTS:ITEX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of ITEX stock remained flat at $$4.26 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.25 and a 200 day moving average of $4.10. ITEX has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $38.25.

ITEX Company Profile

ITEX Corporation operates a marketplace in which products and services are exchanged by marketplace members without exchanging cash in the United States. The company's marketplace provides a forum for members to purchase from and sell their products and services to other members using ITEX dollars instead of United States dollars.

