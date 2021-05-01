Short Interest in Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Decreases By 51.9%

Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decline of 51.9% from the March 31st total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

OTCMKTS JRNGF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,452. Journey Energy has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.32.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Journey Energy from $0.40 to $1.25 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its cash generating units comprise power generation, Pine Creek, Pembina, Matziwin, Herronton, Skiff, Gilby, Crystal, Cherhill, and Countess. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 50,004 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

