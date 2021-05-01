Short Interest in SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV) Grows By 107.9%

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,164,500 shares, an increase of 107.9% from the March 31st total of 1,041,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 579,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

SNWV traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.17. 632,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,670. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.18. SANUWAVE Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30.

SANUWAVE Health Company Profile

SANUWAVE Health, Inc, a shock wave technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and the Asia Pacific. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, and musculoskeletal and vascular structures.

