Short Interest in SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV) Grows By 107.9%

Posted by on May 1st, 2021

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,164,500 shares, an increase of 107.9% from the March 31st total of 1,041,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 579,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

SNWV traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.17. 632,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,670. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.18. SANUWAVE Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30.

SANUWAVE Health Company Profile

SANUWAVE Health, Inc, a shock wave technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and the Asia Pacific. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, and musculoskeletal and vascular structures.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?

Receive News & Ratings for SANUWAVE Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SANUWAVE Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit