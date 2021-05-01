Short Interest in Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Drops By 34.4%

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a decrease of 34.4% from the March 31st total of 68,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

SAR stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.33. The company had a trading volume of 29,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,189. Saratoga Investment has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $26.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.31. The stock has a market cap of $282.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 4.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 30,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

SAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Saratoga Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Hovde Group began coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on Saratoga Investment from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Saratoga Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

