Short Interest in Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) Increases By 81.0%

Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 81.0% from the March 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Scandium International Mining stock remained flat at $$0.13 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,875. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.17. Scandium International Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.28.

Scandium International Mining Company Profile

Scandium International Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, focuses on the exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metals assets in Australia. The company explores for scandium and rare earth minerals; and other specialty metals comprising nickel, cobalt, boron, manganese, tantalum, titanium, and zirconium.

