Short Interest in Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) Increases By 81.0%

Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 81.0% from the March 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Scandium International Mining stock remained flat at $$0.13 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,875. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.17. Scandium International Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.28.
Scandium International Mining Company Profile
Further Reading: Why is total return important?
Receive News & Ratings for Scandium International Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scandium International Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.