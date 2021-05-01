Short Interest in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Drops By 29.8%

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700,000 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the March 31st total of 8,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $231.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $230.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.25. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $205.07 and a 12-month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.64 million. The company’s revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total transaction of $3,439,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,895 shares in the company, valued at $32,080,721.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $7,018,038.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,562,465.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,313,462 shares of company stock valued at $295,079,699. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $22,512,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNOW. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.07.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

