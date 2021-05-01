Short Interest in Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Increases By 70.4%

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 70.4% from the March 31st total of 2,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

SFBC stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $39.99. 2,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,328. Sound Financial Bancorp has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $104.01 million, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.12.

Get Sound Financial Bancorp alerts:

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $10.29 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Sound Financial Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

In related news, CFO Daphne Kelley sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $53,250.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,890.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David S. Haddad, Jr. sold 1,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $35,293.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,397.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,937 shares of company stock valued at $136,956 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sound Financial Bancorp stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,530 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Sound Financial Bancorp worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 42.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.