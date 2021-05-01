Short Interest in United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Increases By 52.4%

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,300 shares, an increase of 52.4% from the March 31st total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS UUGRY opened at $27.20 on Friday. United Utilities Group has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $27.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.30 and a 200 day moving average of $25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Several research firms have recently commented on UUGRY. HSBC cut shares of United Utilities Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Utilities Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

