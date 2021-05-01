Short Interest in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Rises By 48.1%

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,370,000 shares, a growth of 48.1% from the March 31st total of 2,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,424,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $32.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.98. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $32.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 27,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 29,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period.

