Short Interest in Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) Increases By 166.2%

Posted by on May 1st, 2021

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a growth of 166.2% from the March 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 591,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:VASO opened at $0.09 on Friday. Vaso has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 million, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 3.26.

About Vaso

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

