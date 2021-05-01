Short Interest in Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) Increases By 166.2%

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a growth of 166.2% from the March 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 591,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:VASO opened at $0.09 on Friday. Vaso has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 million, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 3.26.

Get Vaso alerts:

About Vaso

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Vaso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.