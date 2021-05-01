Short Interest in Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Drops By 28.0%

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the March 31st total of 18,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 50,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VIRC. TheStreet raised shares of Virco Mfg. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virco Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Virco Mfg. in the first quarter valued at $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 11,240 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Virco Mfg. by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,001,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Virco Mfg. by 196,086.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 100,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Virco Mfg. stock opened at $3.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Virco Mfg. has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $4.61. The stock has a market cap of $50.78 million, a P/E ratio of -45.56 and a beta of 1.28.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.11). Virco Mfg. had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. As a group, analysts forecast that Virco Mfg. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet arm chairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

