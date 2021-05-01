Short Interest in Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Grows By 110.0%

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,400 shares, an increase of 110.0% from the March 31st total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:ZURVY opened at $41.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.69. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $27.79 and a 1 year high of $44.55. The company has a market capitalization of $61.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZURVY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup downgraded Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

