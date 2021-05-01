Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €47.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SHL. Berenberg Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €48.36 ($56.90).

Siemens Healthineers stock opened at €47.48 ($55.86) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €46.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of €43.39. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a 1 year high of €49.99 ($58.81). The stock has a market cap of $53.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.68, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

